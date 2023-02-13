[WATCH] Trish Stratus shares an update on her incredible physique ahead of rumored WWE return

With Elimination Chamber right around the corner, several reports have indicated that Trish Stratus might return for one more match.

The WWE legend could join forces with Becky Lynch and Lita in their ongoing feud with Damage CTRL. Lita returned on last week's RAW during the Steel Cage Match between Lynch and Bayley.

Stratus, meanwhile, took to her official Instagram handle to share an update on her physical condition, courtesy of a workout video.

Check out Trish Stratus' Instagram post below:

Trish Stratus has expressed her interest in a match against Mercedes Mone

Over the years, Trish Stratus has shared the ring with several top names in the industry. She has expressed interest in a match with Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks.

In a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Classic, Stratus detailed her intentions to face the former RAW Women's Champion. She said:

"Can I say one word or can I say a couple?" she asked. "I wanna wrestle her."

In May 2022, Mone walked out of WWE after reportedly having a dispute with the company's creative team. Earlier this year, she finally made her return to the professional wrestling industry, appearing at Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome.

Mone confronted KAIRI after her match against Tam Nakano and immediately challenged for the IWGP Women's Championship. The two women will finally cross paths in a match set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th.

On the same day, Stratus could also be in action in a six-woman tag team match featuring Becky Lynch, Lita, and Damage CTRL at the Elimination Chamber event in Montreal, Canada. Her last match was against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019.

