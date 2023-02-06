[WATCH] Uncle Howdy almost bumps into Bloodline member backstage at Royal Rumble 2023

Uncle Howdy and The Bloodline member Solo Sikoa almost bumped into each other backstage at the Royal Rumble 2023.

Uncle Howdy has been an integral part of Bray Wyatt's current arc on WWE SmackDown. The mysterious entity appeared at Royal Rumble and executed a diving elbow from an elevated platform onto LA Knight, following the latter's loss to Bray Wyatt.

Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE co-host Mike Majlak recently shared a bunch of backstage clips from Royal Rumble 2023. In one of the clips, fans can spot Uncle Howdy backstage, who almost bumps into The Bloodline's enforcer Solo Sikoa. Sikoa then had a quick chat with Majlak. You can check out the short clip below:

David Mai @dmai21 Uncle Howdy really does walk around backstage as Uncle Howdy Uncle Howdy really does walk around backstage as Uncle Howdy https://t.co/isV8eWIHvN

Similar to Howdy, The Bloodline also had quite an eventful night at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in the final match of Royal Rumble 2023 to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief then ordered Sami Zayn to attack an unconscious Owens, but he ended up hitting Reigns with a steel chair instead. The Bloodline brutally attacked both Owens and Zayn to close out the show.

Uncle Howdy recently hinted at an alliance with Bray Wyatt on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Wyatt defeated LA Knight in a Street Fight after SmackDown went off the air. To add more intrigue to the story, Wyatt came out wearing an Uncle Howdy mask at a recent WWE live event in Columbus, Ohio.

WrestleMania 39 is looming closer, and the stage is set for the mega-event. One wonders what WWE has in store for Bray Wyatt at The Show of Shows. As for Solo Sikoa, the young gun would love to do something more at the big show than simply accompanying Roman Reigns to the ring for his match with Cody Rhodes.

What will Solo Sikoa end up doing at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes