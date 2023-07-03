[WATCH] Unseen footage of 54-year-old's reaction to WWE Money in the Bank surfaces on social media

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 took place in London last night and featured several incredible moments.

The Men's Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the show, and a surprising superstar picked up the victory. Most fans were clamoring for LA Knight to finally have his moment, but it was Damian Priest of The Judgment Day who retrieved the MITB briefcase. There was a very memorable sequence during the men's ladder match that caused Michael Cole to lose his mind.

During the ladder match, Logan Paul and Ricochet battled on the ring apron. The two superstars already have a history of stealing the show, as their incredible spot at this year's Royal Rumble is still being talked about.

Ricochet went for a standing Spanish Fly but almost lost his footing. The former Intercontinental Champion recovered and sent Logan crashing through a table ringside.

The Twitter account "Roman Reigns SZN" uploaded hilarious footage of Michael Cole going crazy during several moments last night at WWE Money in the Bank, including the spot with Ricochet and Logan Paul.

You can check out the 54-year-old's reactions in the video below:

KSI throws Logan Paul a bottle of PRIME Energy during WWE Money in the Bank

Popular YouTuber KSI attempted to assist Logan Paul during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match last night in London.

Logan and KSI have been promoting their energy drink lately and recently got pelted by bottles of PRIME in Copenhagen. During the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, The Maverick connected with a Splash on Damian Priest outside the ring. The British YouTuber was seated in the front row and tossed his friend a bottle of PRIME Energy while cheering him on.

David @_david0_0 KSI WAS AT #MITB HE WAS IN THE CROWD!!! KSI WAS AT #MITB HE WAS IN THE CROWD!!! https://t.co/pAOx6uNjlI

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 was a very successful event and featured several moments that wrestling fans will be talking about for weeks to come. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead of Logan Paul after he failed to capture the MITB contract at the premium live event.

