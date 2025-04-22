[WATCH] What happened with Roman Reigns & CM Punk after WWE RAW went off-air?

Roman Reigns and CM Punk suffered a huge betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41. Well, it appears that even the RAW after WrestleMania turned out to be upsetting for the two.

Ad

At this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas, a highly anticipated match featuring Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk took place, with Paul Heyman in The Second City Saint's corner. In the closing moments of the contest, The Wiseman shockingly betrayed Punk and delivered a low blow. A similar sequence unfolded as Reigns was about to strike The Visionary with a steel chair.

Seth Rollins defeated his opponents as he joined forces with the WWE Hall of Famer. On the April 21, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, fans witnessed former Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker brutally attack CM Punk and Roman Reigns. He aligned with The Architect and Paul Heyman in the process.

Ad

Trending

A fan uploaded a video on YouTube that showed what happened with The Tribal Chief and The Voice of the Voiceless after RAW went off the air. Roman Reigns left the ring looking displeased, while CM Punk exited looking shocked that Bron Breakker was on Seth Rollins' team.

Ad

Paul Heyman blamed WWE star Roman Reigns for the betrayal at WrestleMania

Paul Heyman recently claimed that he did not turn his back on the OTC. The veteran discussed the subject during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show following WrestleMania 41.

Heyman clarified that he was the one who suffered physical aggression from the 39-year-old star, not the other way around. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled being emasculated on RAW and highlighted his attempts to reason with Roman Reigns.

Ad

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," Heyman said.

Ad

It will be exciting to see what game plan Punk and Reigns have against the dominant trio of Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.