Watch: What did Sami Zayn do after WWE Survivor Series 2022 went off the air?

Former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn had quite the night at WWE Survivor Series 2022, proving his loyalty to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. All members finally accepted him as one of them at the end of the WarGames main event.

The Honorary Uce showcased his delight after the show went off the air, climbing the cage and celebrating on top of it. Meanwhile, it seems like the rest of The Bloodline stayed on the mat.

BT Sport's official WWE Twitter handle posted a clip of Zayn's celebration atop the WarGames cage following Survivor Series 2022.

Check it out below:

Survivor Series 2022, indeed, was Sami Zayn's show. He played a pivotal part in helping Reigns and co. defeat Team Brawling Brutes inside WarGames, with him particularly turning on Kevin Owens.

The three-time Intercontinental Champion stopped the referee from counting KO's pinfall on The Tribal Chief before hitting a low blow and a Helluva Kick on his former best friend. Jey Uso got the final pinfall as he and Zayn finally squashed their animosity.

What's next for Sami Zayn and The Bloodline following WWE Survivor Series 2022?

The Bloodline is now stronger than ever. This means they will pull further away from the chasing pack on RAW and SmackDown with no end to their dominance in sight.

With The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre all defeated at Survivor Series 2022, Roman Reigns and The Usos will likely get new challengers. As for Sami Zayn, he and Owens could engage in further combat. The feud between them never gets old.

WWE might set up The Honorary Uce's exile from The Bloodline for around Royal Rumble season as he rises in popularity. Zayn can then challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber 2023, which takes place in his hometown of Montreal.

But for now, fans will just want to enjoy the ride as The Honorary Uce gains more trust and power in the company's most dominant faction.

What do you see in Sami Zayn's future as part of The Bloodline? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

