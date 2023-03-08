Watch: WWE fan carried out by security after brawl during RAW

The WWE Universe's excitement is increasing day by day as we are under a month away from WrestleMania 39. However, things got a little out of control last night during WWE RAW, and a fan was escorted out of the TD Garden in Boston.

Wrestling fans are an unruly bunch, and occasionally they take it too far. WWE does its best to prevent bad behavior from escalating, but sometimes the only option is to have a fan removed, and that is exactly what happened last night.

A brawl broke out in the crowd during last night's edition of WWE RAW, and a fan was removed by security. In the video below, a man can be seen being carried down a flight of stairs by the Boston Police Department as the crowd erupted. The wrestling fan was wearing Roman Reigns' "Head of the Table" t-shirt as he was escorted from the premises.

Seth Rollins on being attacked by a fan during WWE RAW

Seth Rollins was once attacked from behind by a wrestling fan during an episode of RAW.

In November 2021, The Visionary was on his way backstage when he was tackled by a fan on the entrance ramp. Security quickly broke things up, and Rollins was thankfully unharmed. Rollins later discussed the attack with Ariel Helwani in an interview with BT Sport and noted that everything happened so fast. The 36-year-old added that he felt bad for the fan after the incident.

"It was so fast, I didn't really have any time to process it. The only thought I remember having is when he was on top of me and they were already pulling him away, but he had like a handful of my hair and I was just trying to punt him off me with whatever foot I had underneath. My instinct was to grab his head immediately just to control his head. I don’t have any jiujitsu training at all, so whether I did anything right or wrong is completely instinctive. But yeah, my instinct was just as soon as I knew that someone was upon me, just to control his head as best I could," said Seth Rollins. [17:02 - 17:42]

Fans can add so much to a wrestling show. The energy added to a match from an invested audience is immeasurable and helps create some of the best moments in wrestling. Unfortunately, sometimes that passion goes overboard and results in fans getting kicked out.

What is your favorite WWE moment that you've seen live? Let us know in the comments section below.

