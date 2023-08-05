[Watch] WWE fan pushes Dominik Mysterio away to take photo with Rhea Ripley; she reacts

A young fan was seemingly determined to take a photo with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley without her on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio.

While Finn Balor is scheduled to square off against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam, his Judgment Day teammates are not booked for action at the PLE. Nevertheless, Ripley and Dominik have made several media appearances and fan signings.

As The Eradicator and Dirty Dom took photos with fans, a young boy wearing a "She's My Mami!" t-shirt surprisingly pushed the NXT North American Champion away in an attempt to take a photo with Ripley alone. While Dominik seemed surprised, his on-screen girlfriend laughed.

"He only wants Mami," she said.

Rhea Ripley's boyfriend might be uncomfortable with her relationship with Dominik Mysterio, says former superstar. Check out the details here.

Ex-WWE star praised Rhea Ripley's NFSW comment about Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio seem very close on TV. They also continue to get their on-screen romance over on social media. During a recent interview, The Eradicator seemingly took things to another level when she was asked about her favorite thing to do with Dirty Dom. She said, "f**k."

The Women's World Champion's NSFW answer recently received praise from ECW legend & former WWE Superstar Francine.

"Oh, that's, okay, obviously in character. Obviously. Come on, she's in character. That was probably, not probably, that was a WWE interview. Had to be okayed by the office. You're in character a 100%, right? Great answer. Great answer. You want us to believe there's something going on? Well, there you go. And I'm sure that Buddy saw that and he laughed his a** off," she said on Eyes Up Here.

A ghost from Rhea Ripley's past teased to "mess her up" after SummerSlam. Check out the details here.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here