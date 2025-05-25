[WATCH] WWE fans sing Cody Rhodes' theme song after Saturday Night's Main Event goes off the air

Cody Rhodes had his sweet return back to WWE following a whole month away. Footage has emerged of fans singing his theme song after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air.
It was always predicted that Cody Rhodes would be coming back soon. In fact, our friends over at WretleVotes Radio on Wrestlebinge even reported not too long ago that The American Nightmare's return was imminent.
After Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Cody Rhodes was taken aback by the Tampa crowd singing his theme song for him:
Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE
It was certainly a wholesome moment to have back, especially considering how he helped "Main Event" Jey Uso retain the title against Logan Paul. The two allies, Cody and Jey, will once again rejoin forces against the Undisputed WWE Champion and the YouTube megastar at Money in the Bank 2025.
Until then, The American Nightmare got to spend his month away with his family. After the incredible three-year stretch he has had, particularly from January 2023 onwards.
It's back to work for The American Nightmare, and he probably prefers it that way. Depending on how things play out, this could directly lead to a rematch between Rhodes and Cena for the WWE Title.