Watch: WWE Hall of Famer begins impressive weight loss journey

A WWE Hall of Famer has shared his first weigh-in and first workout today on social media as he attempts to lose 85 pounds.

Mick Foley is a legendary performer who has given his body to the wrestling business. He performed countless stunts throughout his storied career that entertained wrestling fans but also caused him a lot of pain.

The WWE veteran took to Instagram today to share his first weigh-in as he prepares to lose a significant amount of weight. In the video, Foley weighed in at 360 lbs and revealed that his goal weight is 275 lbs.

He also planked for 26 seconds after being told that he couldn't last for 20 and completed the first workout on his weight loss journey. You can check the full video in his Instagram post below:

"FOLEY’S FIRST WEIGH IN. So here it is – the first step on my journey! Watch the video, and you will clearly see there is a long way to go……have a nice day!," he wrote.

WWE legend Mick Foley hints at having one more match

Mick Foley recently claimed that he is thinking about returning to the ring and competing in a death match.

Speaking on his Foley is Pod show with Conrad Thompson, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he is only a couple of years away from turning 60. Foley claimed he was thinking of having one final match on his birthday and wanted it to be a deathmatch:

"Just to put it out there, Conrad [host Conrad Thompson], 60's right around the corner," Foley said. "Thinking of doing one final match for my 60th birthday. Deathmatch. I'm not kidding. I think it would be a great incentive to drop those hundred big ones, and I think it might be fun. No [not in WWE], I don't think so, because I think it would be a pretty gory spectacle. Just thinking about it." [1:18:47 – 1:19:22]

You can check out Foley's comments in the video below:

The Hardcore Legend has nothing left to prove but appears determined to compete in one more match. Only time will tell if the former WWE star can do so on his 60th birthday on June 7, 2025.

