[WATCH] WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s daughter starts training

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, real name Mark Callaway, married fellow wrestler Michelle McCool in 2010. The two had a daughter two years later, Kaia Faith Calaway.

At 12, Kaia has already begun training with her mother. Michelle shares moments from her personal life on Instagram now and again.

Last year, Michelle posted a reel of Kaia training with her Uncle Jeffrey. The former WWE Superstar joked that she is living vicariously through her daughter these days. On her latest Instagram story, Kaia is seen training again, but this time with Michelle herself:

"Love training with my mini! My wrists are also bruised from defending her punches! #hitshard," wrote Michelle McCool-Callaway on Instagram.

The Undertaker and Michelle McCool's daughter Kaia training.

Check out Michelle's September 2023 post below:

Kaia's parents are both retired today. Be that as it may, Michelle McCool cannot be ruled out for a surprise Royal Rumble appearance in January every year. In the last edition, she was sitting in the crowd before surprising the live crowd by entering the battle royal at number 25. The 2024 event is scheduled to air live from Tampa Bay, Florida, in three days' time.

Legendary WWE referee Mike Chioda is convinced The Undertaker has one more match in him

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition following the cinematic Boneyard match he had with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Despite his final opponent's repeated efforts to get him back in the ring for a standard wrestling match, the WWE legend has stayed true to his word until today. Aside from a few sporadic appearances for in-ring segments, he has kept away from the spotlight.

On Mike Chioda's Monday Mailbag podcast earlier this month, the longest-tenured referee in WWE history disclosed about The Undertaker's recent successful surgeries. On that note, Chioda added that he hopes to see The Phenom step inside the squared circle for one more victory:

“Taker looks in great shape. I know he's had some surgeries done. I think they were successful and the hip replacement and all that and so forth. I think he's got one more match in him, but please make him go over. Don't do the match unless you're going over dead man. F**k building anybody else up. Let them work on their own building themselves up. I hope he does do one more match. I could see him doing one more match."

Despite not answering his calls initially, AJ Styles revealed details about how Michelle McCool ultimately factored in to help get him to interact with The Undertaker. The Hall of Famer sent him a letter.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.