[WATCH] WWE legend attempts to teach John Cena Hindi

John Cena has a large fanbase in India, and for the first time ever, the WWE Universe got to witness The Champ live in action at Superstar Spectacle.

The event saw superstars return to India after nearly six years. In the main event of the show, John Cena teamed up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins to defeat Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium.

Former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali also made his return on the show. The legendary Indian superstar and John Cena recorded a video of the latter speaking in Hindi, which has been making rounds online.

The upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown will not feature John Cena, but he is booked for a few more dates this month. It remains to be seen if The Champ will be involved in a match.

So far, he got involved in the LA Knight vs. The Miz feud, acting as the Special Guest Referee in their match at Payback. Cena even hit Jimmy Uso with an Attitude Adjustment last week on the blue brand.

John Cena and the WWE legend have a rich history that dates back to almost two decades

The Great Khali made his debut in 2006 by shocking the viewers with a win over The Undertaker. He followed that up with a World Heavyweight Championship win the following year. However, he only got hold of the title after feuding with then-WWE Champion John Cena on RAW.

The two locked horns twice on premium live events, including Judgment Day and One Night Stand in 2007, with the latter being a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Eventually, both Khali and Cena settled their differences. The legend was originally slated to join The GOAT in the now infamous battle against the Nexus at SummerSlam in 2010 but was ultimately replaced by the debuting Bryan Danielson, fka Daniel Bryan.

