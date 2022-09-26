[Watch] WWE official wins 24/7 Championship from Nikki A.S.H. at live event

Despite it not being utilized on TV, the WWE 24/7 Championship continues to be used at RAW Live Events.

During a RAW Live Event this weekend, Nikki A.S.H. defeated Dana Brooke to win the 24/7 Championship. But her celebration was short-lived as she was pinned by referee Daphanie LaShaunn. A.S.H. eventually won the title again before losing it back to Brooke.

Nikki A.S.H. didn't appreciate being pinned by Daphanie LaShaunn this weekend at a RAW Live Event and took to social media to claim that the referees were plotting against her to keep her away from championship gold, tweeting:

"*Four neutral face emojis* well now! These shifty referees @BennettWWE @RefAjaWWE plotting against the Always A SuperHero! Let it be known, on this breezy Saturday Night, these SuperVillians including @DanaBrookeWWE chose Vancouver Violence! #WWEVancouver *camera emoji* @TheMattyCox," Nikki A.S.H. said in a tweet.

Dana Brooke claims Nikki A.S.H. cheated to win the WWE 24/7 Championship this weekend

Meanwhile, Nikki A.S.H. is claiming that the referees were shifty at the event. According to Dana Brooke, the self-proclaimed superhero cheated to defeat Brooke at the event.

It seems that Brooke believes that cheaters will never prosper as she notes that while A.S.H. cheated to beat her, she was able to win the title back, tweeting out:

"@WWENikkiASH - LET SET IT STRAIGHT... You left out the most important parts of the match.. YOU CHEATED, I WON IT BACK! *eye roll emoji* The end....," Dana Brooke said in a tweet.

The 24/7 Championship continues to be utilized at RAW Live Events. The title hasn't been defended at all on Monday Night RAW since Triple H took over as the head of creative.

