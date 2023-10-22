Watch: WWE star fends off an attack from Jimmy Uso and puts Solo Sikoa through a table at live event

During WWE's house show on Saturday, October 21, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline suffered humiliation at the hands of LA Knight.

LA Knight has been a rapid ascend in WWE over the last year and is one of the biggest faces currently. He is slated to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Ahead of the biggest match of his career, the Megastar took on Solo Sikoa in a singles match at last night's live event. The duo clashed in a Street Fight that also saw interference from Jimmy Uso. However, Knight was able to fend off the two-on-one attack, after which he put The Enforcer through a table. The star then delivered a BFT to Solo to pick up the win. LA Knight also had a few words for The Tribal Chief after the match.

The whole sequence was captured by a fan present in the arena. Check it out below:

Solo Sikoa looks to be heading towards a match with WWE legend John Cena

Solo Sikoa has been booked very strongly since making his main roster debut. The star has lost just a handful of matches during this time and has victories over former world champions such as Sheamus, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio.

The Enforcer interrupted John Cena last week on SmackDown after the latter made it clear that the next person to stand across the ring from him would get smoked. The two then got involved in a physical altercation that also saw Jey Uso come over to the blue brand to attack his twin brother Jimmy. In the end, the 16-time world champion took out Sikoa with an AA to send a stern message.

With Crown Jewel around the corner, both men are likely to get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle.

