"We always have tricks up our sleeves" - WWE Hall of Famer teases return after 3 years 

A WWE Hall of Famer last wrestled in the Stamford-based company three years ago. She recently addressed potentially returning, following in her sister's footsteps.

After a long and successful career inside the squared circle, The Bella Twins officially retired from in-ring competition in 2019. The duo was inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020. Over the next few years, Nikki and Brie made a few sporadic appearances on WWE TV. They even competed in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble. However, the two left the promotion in 2023 after their contracts expired.

A week ago, Nikki made a surprise return to enter the Women's Royal Rumble at number 30. In a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Brie was asked if she would do the same. This led to the former Divas Champion teasing her comeback.

Trending

"You know, we always have tricks up our sleeves," she said.

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Nikki responded to her twin sister's comments, urging Brie to make the move, stating that she does not feel complete without her.

"I don't feel complete without her. I need her. When you speak of Bulldogs, that's where I can unleash you," Nikki added. [5:17-5:29]

Nikki Bella will have another run in WWE, thinks former writer

Following her participation in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble, Nikki Bella disclosed in a backstage interview that she would like to share the ring with multiple current top superstars, including Bayley, Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, and the Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green.

Addressing Nikki's comeback at the Royal Rumble, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. predicted the 41-year-old would have another run in the Stamford-based company.

"Nikki Bella came back after a three-year hiatus. And I don't think they were doing one-offs. Like, I think Nikki wants to wrestle, and I think she's gonna wrestle. I think this was just a welcome back. I don't think it was just a one-off. For sure, not with Alexa and Charlotte, they're regulars. But you might see way more Nikki, which would be cool, man! Nikki Bella is bada**!" he said.

It will be interesting to see if Brie Bella reunites with her twin sister in WWE soon.

Please credit Access Hollywood and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback