"We can dream" - WWE Universe believes 9-time champion could return at Royal Rumble

WWE fans have reacted to a nine-time champion's cryptic message ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

The Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events of the year, and it will take place next month at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida. CM Punk returned to the company last month at Survivor Series and has announced that he will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Cody Rhodes won the match last year but lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare has also announced that he will be competing in the match next month.

Earlier today, WWE Deutschland on Instagram shared several photographs from the 2023 Royal Rumble. One of the photos was of Alexa Bliss, and the absent superstar took to her Instagram story to repost it.

Bliss has been on hiatus from the company since her loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023. She recently welcomed a baby girl to her family alongside husband Ryan Cabrera. Fans took to social media to react to Alexa's post, and many fans are hoping to see her return at the premium live event next month.

Several fans also commented on WWE Deutschland's Instagram post earlier today to share that they missed Alexa Bliss in the promotion.

Injured WWE star sends heartwarming message to Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman recently sent a heartfelt message to Alexa Bliss and congratulated her on the birth of her baby.

Strowman has undergone neck fusion surgery and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Monster of All Monsters sent a message to his former tag team partner in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Braun Strowman sent his best wishes to Alexa Bliss after the birth of her daughter and said that she is an amazing person.

"Yes, so awesome. What a blessing. I love Lexi and Ryan and stuff like that. They're such an unbelievable couple, bringing their new baby into the world. I haven't had a chance to meet her yet because we've been so busy touring and stuff like that. Looking forward to getting back and meeting her. She's absolutely precious and I can't be more ecstatically happy for them, and congratulations, you guys, on creating such a beautiful human being." [2:48 – 3:12]

You can check out the video below:

Alexa Bliss remains a very popular superstar despite not being on WWE television for almost a year. It will be fascinating to see when the 32-year-old makes her WWE return.

