"WE DID IT" - 33-year-old WWE Superstar sends heartfelt message to fans after big win at WrestleMania 39

A current champion recently sent a message to the WWE Universe after a big victory at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

This year's WrestleMania took place at SoFi Stadium, and some titles changed hands during Night One. There wasn't a title change during Night Two, and many fans expected to see a couple of new champions crowned.

Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event after Solo Sikoa interfered. Bianca Belair defeated Asuka to retain the RAW Women's Championship as well. The Empress of Tomorrow remains winless at the biggest show of the year.

The EST recently took to Twitter to send a message to her fans after her successful title defense last night at WrestleMania.

"We went 3 Peat! #ANDSTILL I carried this title from Mania38 to 39🙏🏾 It’s been a grind & demanding but a blessing & honor nonetheless! Thank you to everyone that’s been riding with me on this journey! WOW! WE DID IT YALL! Now let’s keep riding! #wrESTleMania #ESTofWWE," tweeted Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair wants a match against a WWE legend

Bianca Belair recently disclosed that she would love to face WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix one day.

The Glamazon and Edge defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber in February. The Rated-R Superstar's rivalry with The Judgment Day has been going on for months, and things got personal when Ripley struck Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to at Extreme Rules last October.

Edge got a measure of revenge last night during the Hell in a Cell match against Finn Balor and hit The Demon with a con-chair-to of his own to win the bout.

Speaking to Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the RAW Women's Champion said that a match against Beth Phoenix was always her dream and wondered if she could face The Glamazon next.

"I would love that. I haven't really had the chance to have matches with legends. Everybody else is getting to do it, you know. Becky is living out her childhood dream, getting to tag with Lita and Trish, and Rhea [Ripley] got a match with Beth [Phoenix], which was always my dream match, and I'm like, 'okay, can I be next?'" said Bianca Belair. [From 01:32 to 01:50]

You can check out the full interview in the video below:

Bianca Belair has now been RAW Women's Champion for an entire year. She defeated Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania 38 to win the title and hasn't looked back ever since.

It will be interesting to see which superstar will be the one to finally defeat Bianca Belair and take the championship.

Would you have liked to see Asuka win at WWE WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

