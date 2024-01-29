"We did it" - WWE RAW star sends heartfelt message to Liv Morgan after making history

A WWE Superstar and Liv Morgan have made history by competing in all seven of the Women's Royal Rumble matches so far. Following last night's premium live event, veteran wrestler Natalya addressed their achievement with a heartfelt message.

Liv Morgan was on hiatus for several months before her stunning return last night during the Women's Royal Rumble. The former SmackDown Women's Champion had not competed in a match since the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. In the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble, Morgan was the 2nd entrant and made it to the end of the match.

However, The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley eliminated the 29-year-old to win the match and went on to dethrone Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. Last night, Morgan made it to the final two once again but was eliminated by Damage CTRL's Bayley.

Natalya was the first entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and made history with Liv Morgan last night. Natalya and Morgan are the only female stars on the roster who have competed in every Women's Royal Rumble match.

Natalya took to her Instagram story to send a heartfelt message to the returning star, and you can check it out in the image below.

"We did it, @yaonlylivonce," Natalya wrote on Instagram.

Liv Morgan sends message following return at WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan shared a four-word message following her return to the company last night.

Morgan kept busy during her hiatus from the ring and was cast in the film The Kill Room starring Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. She revealed in an interview while on the set of the movie that she is hoping to continue to do more acting moving forward.

Following her return last night, Morgan took to social media to send a four-word message to wrestling fans. She shared an image featuring Bianca Beliar, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill as they watched Bayley celebrate her Royal Rumble victory last night at Tropicana Field. The 29-year-old wrote, "And so it begins," as seen in her post below.

Morgan got a great reaction from the WWE Universe during her return last night at the premium live event. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the former champion moving forward on WWE RAW.

