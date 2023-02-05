"We'll probably get that mid-summer" - WWE could be preparing Jey Uso for a huge first-time-ever match, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Bloodline storyline remains one of the best angles in professional wrestling, and there sure are several chapters yet to go in the fascinating WWE saga. Dutch Mantell was recently asked about a potential clash between Jey and Jimmy Uso, and the veteran believed the match would eventually happen in WWE.

Jey Uso has seen his career soar since playing an essential role in beginning The Bloodline angle alongside Roman Reigns. Since Jimmy's return in May 2021, the twin brothers have become a dominant force in the tag team division and have added to their championship accolades.

The finish to Royal Rumble might have confirmed Jey Uso's Bloodline exit. However, the 37-year-old is still expected to patch up with Jimmy before they reportedly face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

While WWE's booking team has many tantalizing matches they can offer, Dutch Mantell was all in for a singles showdown between Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Mantell believes WWE could set the wheels in motion for the new rivalry over the summer and added that it could be one of the most believable stories to tell if the company treats it right.

Jey Uso has had a comparatively better track record as a singles star than his brother, but Dutch Mantell still felt that their proposed match would be an evenly-contested bout. That's at least what the fans would want, according to the legendary manager, who had the following to say on this week's Smack Talk:

"Good question. Let me get my calendar out here. Let me see! What month is it now? When is WrestleMania? I think we'll probably get that mid-summer. I'd say July 23rd; I'm just saying! That's an angle they could work. And again, it's an angle they can work and be believable if they do it right. I don't think one brother would go in there and beat the crap out of the other brother. I don't think the people will buy that." [56:20 – 57:20]

"It kind of books itself" - Dutch Mantell praises how WWE has approached The Bloodline storyline

It's been a while since WWE has managed to develop a long-term storyline that has drawn the interest of practically every fan who regularly tuned into the promotion's product.

Dutch Mantell specifically liked how patient WWE had been while unfolding new layers to the Bloodline story. Sami Zayn's rise might have increased the faction's lifespan on TV. However, Dutch Mantell also loved the decision to introduce a character like Solo Sikoa, a cold-blooded monster who just lets his fists do the talking.

Mantell also talked about the importance of saving specific ideas for a better time, which helps prolong a hot wrestling storyline. The veteran even explained where WWE's succeeded the most with The Bloodline, as you can view below:

"And Solo, by them, keeping him quiet on purpose and making him a killer will pay off for them. But what I'm saying is, they've got so many different ways they can go now, it kind of books itself. This is when you have to be really patient because you can burn these angles like this [snaps fingers] if you want to throw them out there. Yeah, you'd hit a hot run, but then what are you going to do? They think past the next show. They started thinking about WrestleMania back in November." [57:30 - 59:00]

Do you agree with Dutch Mantell's assessment of The Bloodline and a possible Jey vs. Jimmy match? Share your views in the comments section below.

