"We would mention at least six to eight names" – Vince Russo reveals WWE's biggest problem today (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently commented on WWE's babyface problem, saying that, unlike the previous era, the promotion hardly has any credible faces.

The global juggernaut's ability to create new babyfaces has always been under the scanner. Be it Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos, or United States Champion Austin Theory, all have one thing in common, i.e., they are heels.

However, RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair is a pure babyface. On the other hand, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has struggled to connect with fans despite being a face. Even other popular stars like Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn oscillated between being heels and faces throughout 2022.

In the latest Writing with Russo, Vince Russo pointed out the lack of credible babyfaces in WWE ahead of the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. He stated that the fact that he struggled to name even a few was indicative of the company's failure to create compelling babyface characters.

"Bro, can you imagine if right now, I'm just throwing it out, can you imagine if you pulled up a 1989 roster, bro, we would mention at least six to eight names. We are reaching here, bro. It's just incredible to me," said Vince Russo. (8:09 - 8:39)

Vince Russo points out problem with wrestlers in WWE

On last week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained the biggest problem with new-age performers in WWE.

He explained that today's talents believe they are over with fans when it's only the hardcore audience watching them perform on TV. Russo added that his idea of being "over" with crowds is starkly different from what wrestlers think.

"Bro I really believe all of these wrestlers today, all of them bro, go down the list, okay bro? Because you've got such a hardcore audience, I think they all think they're over. Their definition of over and my definition of over are two completely different things, bro," said Russo.

With Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn having enough momentum behind them after Royal Rumble 2023, WWE's babyface problem could be resolved on the Road to WrestleMania.

