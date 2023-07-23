"We miss you," "WWE is boring without you" - Fans plead top star to return for the first time in over 5 months after recent post

The WWE Universe never forgets the biggest stars in the company. Anytime there is an extended period of absence for a top star, there is always a palpable air of anticipation over their return. That was the case when Bray Wyatt made a Twitter post, and he was bombarded with requests for a return.

Bray Wyatt has not been seen on WWE programming since February. He was in the middle of a rivalry against Bobby Lashley that was rumored to culminate in a match at WrestleMania 39. However, a reported injury to the former Eater of Worlds ruled him out of action, and he has not been seen since.

The former leader of the Wyatt Family was surprisingly released from the company in 2021. However, he made a grand return in 2022 after the main event of the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. His first feud was with LA Knight. They squared off in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023, which the former WWE Champion won.

Since then, Bray Wyatt has not wrestled an official match. He inserted himself in the feud between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, setting his sights on the All Mighty after he defeated The Beast Incarnate via disqualification at the Elimination Chamber event.

Bray Wyatt recently posted a video on Twitter, sparking multiple pleas from fans asking him to make a return.

WWE legend Teddy Long explained the problem with Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has had multiple gimmicks during his time in WWE. Before transitioning into The Fiend, he started his main event run as a cult leader.

However, it can be argued that his latest run has fallen flat. Former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long shed some light on the situation during the recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine.

"I saw that. Well, you know what I mean? I like Bray Wyatt. Like I said, once before, I knew Bray Wyatt when he was a little bitty baby. There is something wrong somewhere. I don't know what it is? They bring him back and put him out there, and then they take him away. So, I just don't understand it. Maybe the writers haven't figured out exactly what they want to do. I don't know, but I think they are missing the boat with Bray Wyatt; I really do," [From 02:51 – 04:30]

Bray Wyatt is rumored to return at SummerSlam 2023, which could shake things up at the top of the card.

