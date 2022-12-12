"We need black writers" - 41-year-old star asked Vince Russo what he knows about writing for black people (Exclusive)

Vince Russo has been open and honest about his limitations as a creative writer. Race in wrestling, as with several other fields in life, has been viewed as a sensitive topic. Meanwhile, the former WWE writer detailed his conversation with 41-year-old Impact Wrestling star Kenny King.

Kenny King is an Impact Wrestling star who has had three stints with the company - his third coming this year in 2022. He has gone from an upstart to a veteran and is a two-time X-Division Champion.

On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo went on a rant about how important it is to have representation of different races, even on the WWE creative team:

"I think this is very important. From a creative standpoint, in the creative process, we need black writers with black talent. We need women writers with women talent. And I'm not just talking about a representative. I'm talking about somebody with stroke. I'm talking about somebody who can get crap done. Not just 'Oh we got a token black writer'. No, I'll never forget it. I did an interview with Kenny King once, I'll never forget it." (0:29 - 1:11)

Vince Russo detailed his conversation with Kenny King and revealed the eye-opening questions that were asked by the latter:

"I've never met Kenny King once in my life but I was a big fan of is. I wanted to interview him. And he hit me right between the eyes and said 'Vince, what do you know about writing for black people? Are you black? Do you know our roots? Do you know what we're thinking? What we're feeling?'. And he was one billion percent right! I didn't realize it till he told me. I tried to write for black people. I'm not black, nor am I a female. Why aren't there minorities in those roles? That's why with LAX you had Konnan! If Vince Russo wrote LAX, you think that would have been as believable?" (1:12 - 1:57)

Vince Russo was critical of referee Aja Smith's role in a recent match on RAW

Representation in WWE has increased dramatically, including even in the refereeing department. One such name is Aja Smith, who is the first black female referee in WWE history.

On an episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted how WWE made referee Aja Smith look bad during a match:

"What happened in that match? [Rhea] Ripley low blow, the referee looks like an idiot. I want to point something out here about the referee because I think this is very important. They have a black, female referee in this match, which is great, phenomenal. Here's the problem, If you want to get over the fact that we've got a female referee, you've got to make her look strong," said Russo.

