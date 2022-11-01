"Why are they there?"- Vince Russo shares his honest opinion on WWE RAW's main event (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo battered the company's booking for RAW's main event this week.

Damage CTRL headlined this week's edition of the red brand as IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai defended their Women's Tag Team titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley, who was present ringside, tried to help her stablemates numerous times. Bliss, however, picked up the victory for her team.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo questioned the role of the referee in the bout:

"Another lazy, stupid referee spot. I'm so sick of it. I swear I was doing a live chat on Twitch and somebody said why do they even have refs, like what is the point if every single week a heel just comes down and gets [invovled]? Why are they there? Why are they there? It's lazy. It's just a very lazy simpleton booking." [From 1:00:37 to 1:01:14]

Vince Russo highlighted the referee problem during in another match on WWE RAW

The Veteran believes the importance of referees has taken a hit under Triple H as, time and time again, the heels are able to interfere in a match without the officials looking.

Vince Russo highlighted a similar flaw in the Karl Anderson vs. Damian Priest match on RAW, where Rhea Ripley was able to help her fellow The Judgment Day member deceitfully.

"What happened in that match? [Rhea] Ripley low blow, the referee looks like an idiot. I want to point something out here about the referee because I think this is very important. They have a black, female referee in this match, which is great, phenomenal. Here's the problem, If you want to get over the fact that we've got a female referee, you've got to make her look strong," said Russo.

Vince Russo @THEVinceRusso There is absolutely No Point for the @WWE to have Referees at this Point. Every week they are made to look like Mindless Idiots with Zero Authority. The Laziest Booking I Think I’ve ever seen. Inexcusable. There is absolutely No Point for the @WWE to have Referees at this Point. Every week they are made to look like Mindless Idiots with Zero Authority. The Laziest Booking I Think I’ve ever seen. Inexcusable.

Russo has been critical of Triple H's work so far, stating that not much has changed under Hunter's regime. The former WWE writer believes Triple H is putting out a show for hardcore wrestling fans, not giving much to the casuals.

