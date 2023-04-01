"We're entering the storm before the storm!" - Bloodline member sends warning ahead of WWE SmackDown

A member of The Bloodline has issued an ominous warning ahead of WWE SmackDown tonight. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to have one final face-to-face tonight on the blue brand ahead of their clash this weekend.

Rhodes returned as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble and won the match, punching his ticket to WrestleMania. Roman Reigns will now have to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The American Nightmare in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Ahead of tonight's go-home edition of SmackDown at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, The Bloodline's Paul Heyman took to Twitter to deliver a warning ahead of the show:

"Take a deep breath, ladies and gentlemen ... we’re entering the storm before the storm!" tweeted Paul Heyman.

The Bloodline's Paul Heyman on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns' ambition

Paul Heyman recently praised Roman Reigns and claimed his work ethic resembles that of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

Heyman served as an advocate for Brock Lesnar for several years before aligning with Roman Reigns to become The Wiseman of The Bloodline. Under his wing, Roman has had the best years of his career and is about to defend the Universal Championship for the third year in a row.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Heyman discussed Reigns' greatness and claimed that The Tribal Chief's ambition rivaled that of former CEO Vince McMahon:

"Inspired and motivated by himself every single day. His ambition rivals Vince's. He wants it and he wants greatness at a level no one has ever achieved and all false humility aside, that's where my mindset has been. He matches it and indeed surpasses it. I have to constantly catch up to him and I love that," said Paul Heyman.

The Usos will also be defending their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Only time will tell if The Bloodline asserts its dominance once again this weekend or if it is the beginning of the end for one of the most powerful groups in WWE history.

