"We're probably seeing the final months" - Ex-star on Drew McIntyre's potential exit from WWE

Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status has been the talk of the town for months. Meanwhile, Ryback gave his thoughts on the star's contract situation and believes he might be parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion.

Earlier this month, Drew McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship, and many believed this would keep the star in the promotion. However, rumors about The Scottish Warrior's potential exit from WWE in the coming months are still floating around.

Speaking on Ryback TV, The Big Guy assessed the situation and gave his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's release. He believes there's a chance that McIntyre might look strong leaving under Triple H's regime compared to Vince McMahon's old regime.

"My experience is that when you're in contract negotiations and things are at a standstill, under Vince McMahon, it would go negative quicker. I think Hunter has a different attitude where they probably try to do it in a better way rather than just completely embarrass people on their way out."

Ryback spoke of Drew McIntyre's recent social media strategy and stated that if AEW were in play, it would've worked out differently for The Scottish Warrior.

"So their theory is that they don't budge. They are more willing to lose Drew because they're in a position of power right now. They're still the number one promotion (...) That's my opinion from knowing what I know. We're probably seeing the final months if this is the route it's going."

Drew McIntyre deserves far more from WWE before signing a new contract, says Ryback

Drew McIntyre became the face of the promotion during difficult times as the world was suffering in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic. The Scottish Warrior carried the red brand on his back and captured the WWE Championship on two occasions without the fans in attendance.

The landscape of WWE is evolving and McIntyre hasn't signed a new deal with the promotion. Speaking on Ryback TV, the former Intercontinental Champion believes that the company should provide far more than what it's offering for McIntyre to stay.

Drew McIntyre has been feuding with CM Punk and called out Damian Priest after losing to Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what the star does next.

