"We remember Drew McIntyre's losses" - Vince Russo feels WWE has a big misconception about its fans (Exclusive)

During the latest Legion of RAW, Vince Russo opened up about WWE's inconsistent booking and the former writer explained a big misconception that the company has about its fans.

WWE has often come under fire for its 50-50 booking of talent wherein superstars lose a few crucial matches despite being on the receiving end of a push. According to Vince Russo, WWE officials believe that fans have short memories and forget about the defeats.

Vince Russo mentioned Drew McIntyre and Big E and added that viewers still remember their recent failures. The former WWE head writer blamed the company's erratic booking for the lack of over talent on the roster.

Here's what Vince Russo said about WWE's booking pattern:

"Because, bro, when it's the Street Profits' turn to do something, they are going to think you've forgotten all this. 'Oh, that was a month ago. They forgot about that.' That's what they want to believe. That's not a reality. That's why nobody is over, bro. Nobody! We look at Drew McIntrye; we remember Drew McIntyre's losses. We look at Big E; we remember Big E's losses. They want to convince themselves that we have short memories. All that, if a month passes, we forget the bad losses," Russo said.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Legion of RAW (10/18): LIVE Raw Review w/Vince Russo, King of the Ring/Queen's Crown Finals Set, Women's Title Match twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Legion of RAW (10/18): LIVE Raw Review w/Vince Russo, King of the Ring/Queen's Crown Finals Set, Women's Title Match twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Vince Russo on the significance of top WWE prospects having a winning streak

Speaking about the importance of wins and losses during an episode of 'Writing with Russo' a month ago, Vince Russo revealed how having an undisputed run of victories was necessary towards building up a top star.

Here's an excerpt from the episode, which you can check out here:

"If you have somebody winning and not losing for a year [referring to Universal Champion Roman Reigns], then you might start forgetting what happened prior. But if it's only like three months or six months, I mean, anything less than that, you're going to remember the losses," Russo stated.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's observation regarding WWE's perception of the fans?

Also Read

If any quotes are used from the latest Legion of RAW, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Paul Heyman hinted to Sportskeeda that someone may join Roman Reigns' stable. Click here for more.

Edited by Prem Deshpande