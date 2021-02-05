"We don't want guys in the locker room crying" - Bobby Lashley reveals what he thinks of The Undertaker's controversial comments on WWE

Bobby Lashley had a lot to say on The Undertaker's comments about the current WWE product.

During a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, The Undertaker called WWE's current product 'soft'. The comment saw a lot of backlash from WWE Superstars, including Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre, among others.

Talking about The Undertaker's comments on the current WWE product on ESPN's Cheap Heat podcast, Bobby Lashley agreed with The Phenom. He talked about the generation of wrestlers that he grew up with and how toughness was an integral part of his generation. Bobby Lashley admitted that the current generation of wrestlers was very different from what he was used to.

"Yeah, I don’t wanna say I agree with him completely — actually I can because it’s Taker. I can say I agree with him. So I agree with him. You know what? That’s what The Hurt Business is about. I mean that’s why we came about because we were like, ‘What are we?’ And I was like, ‘We’re different from this generation.’"

"Before when I was coming up, all the guys used to say they were beating up the guys coming up because they said they had to protect the business. They had to make sure these guys had the heart to it. We don't want guys in the locker room crying. We don’t want guys that are always b****ing and bellyaching and everything like that. We beat them up and we kick them out, and some of the guys when we do that in the ring, you can do your little flippies and jumpies and all that stuff. I’m just gonna grab you, throw you down and beat you up."

Bobby Lashley on what the WWE locker room was like during his early days in WWE

Bobby Lashley went on to talk about what the locker room was like when he first began in WWE. He mentioned some of the top Superstars who were the locker room leaders at the time.

While the locker room was very different when Bobby Lashley was in OVW, it led to a different atmosphere altogether from what the current roster is like.

"When I was in OVW about to go up on the road, everybody was warning us. They were like, ‘Man, you know JBL, you got Chris Benoit, you have Bob Holly, you have Undertaker, you have Booker T.’ All these guys, not one of these guys are punks. Fit Finlay, Regal, not one of these guys have an ounce of punk in them. So, we were all like that’s our generation. So coming in now, we were like, ‘We can’t do this generation. We can’t do what this generation is doing. We don’t wanna do what this generation is doing. We need to put our style on this generation and our style is to bring them in the ring and beat ‘em up, and if that can’t make it, they can’t make it because we gotta protect this business."

Bobby Lashley is currently the United States Champion and, with the help of The Hurt Business, may aim higher down the line.