"We will have our WrestleMania moment" - 34-year-old WWE Superstar sends warning ahead of big match this weekend

A former Women's Tag Team Champion sent out a message ahead of WWE WrestleMania 39 this weekend.

WWE's biggest show of the year is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend. The heavily anticipated two-night event will be headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. A couple of WWE Hall of Famers will be returning to the ring this weekend as well.

Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita will team up with Becky Lynch in a 6-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai). IYO and Dakota recently dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Lita and Becky Lynch on WWE RAW.

Ahead of the 6-woman tag team match at WrestleMania, Dakota Kai took to Twitter to send a message to Damage CTRL's opponents at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"We may be down… but never out. We will have our Wrestlemania moment, while representing all corners of the world. 🇼🇸🇳🇿🇺🇸🇲🇽🇯🇵," tweeted Dakota Kai.

Dakota Kai used to be a huge fan of Lita but that is no longer the case.

Lita returned to help Becky Lynch during her rivalry with Bayley. The Role Model was determined to avoid having a Steel Cage match with The Man. Damage CTRL attacked Lynch before the match could get underway at RAW XXX. Lita returned on the February 6th edition of RAW to even the odds against Damage CTRL.

Becky and Lita went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championships three weeks later on the February 27th edition of the red brand. Trish Stratus has since joined the rivalry as well. Damage CTRL are the underdogs heading into WrestleMania 39.

Dakota took to Twitter after Lita returned and claimed that she would never rock out to the 47-year-old's theme song again.

"I used to rock out to your theme song @AmyDumas , NEVER AGAIN," tweeted Dakota Kai.

Damage CTRL debuted last year at SummerSlam and were poised to take over the women's division on RAW. However, Bianca Belair defeated Bayley numerous times last year to retain the RAW Women's Championship and the group lost the Women's Tag Team Championships as well. Only time will tell if Damage CTRL can pick up a big victory at WrestleMania 39 and get back on track.

Do you think Damage CTRL will still be a faction by the end of the year? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

