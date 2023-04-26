"What a bi*ch" - WWE Hall of Famer blasts CM Punk after he was asked to leave Allstate Arena before RAW

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's recent backstage appearance before WWE RAW didn't sit well with Eric Bischoff.

Punk was reportedly backstage at the Allstate Arena in Chicago before WWE RAW this week. The former WWE Superstar apparently had a chat with Triple H and The Miz and was then told by security to leave the arena.

Reports of CM Punk's surprise backstage appearance quickly went viral, and fans are still in disbelief over what happened. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff wasn't too thrilled with the same, though. He tweeted out a three-word message targeting Punk.

"What a bi*ch," he wrote.

Bischoff didn't hold back in his tweet

Eric Bischoff quickly took another jibe at CM Punk

A fan asked Bischoff if his tweet was referring to Punk or Vince McMahon.

The veteran clarified that he was talking about Punk before taking another shot at the former WWE Superstar. He listed the meaning of the word "punk" as one may find on Google. The former WWE personality stated that The Second City Saint has made the meaning of the word more demeaning than it already is.

"Punk. If it’s even possible, he’s made the word “punk” even more demeaning than: INFORMAL•NORTH AMERICAN a worthless person (often used as a general term of abuse). "you think any of these punks they got fighting today could stand up to Joe Louis?""

Check out the tweet below:

Punk was reportedly on the same flight as several WWE Superstars and learned that RAW was emanating from the Allstate Arena this week. The talents in question brought Punk inside the arena, where he apparently had a chat with Triple H and The Miz before being asked to leave.

Eric Bischoff has taken a bunch of shots at The Second City Saint in the past. Bischoff went off on Punk when the latter bashed WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and called him a "piece of sh*t."

