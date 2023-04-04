"What else it could be" - Current WWE star's creativity has led to his poor booking under Triple H, veteran speculates (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Elias' booking under Triple H's regime.

The 35-year-old star has mainly been a part of squash matches since Triple H took over the reins of the creative department and has not featured much on TV. He was in action on the red brand this week, where Bobby Lashley defeated him in under two minutes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was asked if Elias' poor booking was due to him having a lot of creative ideas, as WWE does not encourage that to an extent. Here's what the veteran had to say:

"I don't know what else it could be. Let me ask you this because I don't know if this has changed or not. I know Elias used to get a lot of heat with the wrestling marks because he's not their kind of wrestler. Does he still get that type of heat? That's the only other thing I could think of since they are definitely catering [to hardcore fans]." [25:15 - 25:44]

Check out this week's edition of Legion of RAW below:

Triple H welcomed fans to a new era of WWE on RAW

WWE embarked upon a new era on Monday as the company's sale to Endeavor was made official. The first RAW under new ownership was kickstarted by Triple H, who thanked the fans and everyone else for a historic WrestleMania.

The Game then went on to address fans about the company's future. He assured everyone that the WWE product they love isn't going anywhere.

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps The word is Triple H will be remaining in his role as Chief Content Executive of WWE. The word is Triple H will be remaining in his role as Chief Content Executive of WWE. https://t.co/90lpRySvBv

It has been previously reported that Triple H will continue his role as the head of the creative under the new ownership. However, Vince McMahon is also seemingly back to being a part of the booking department. Multiple sources have suggested that the 77-year-old was heavily involved in the direction of this week's RAW.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

RIP Bushwhacker Butch. We spoke to Luke moments before his passing here

Poll : 0 votes