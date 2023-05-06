"What freaking happened to that" - Veteran recalls legendary 1998 segment on WWE RAW involving Kane and Sable (Exclusive)

WWE RAW has a rich history filled with iconic moments, a significant amount of which came during the Attitude Era. One of the many memorable segments on the show involved Kane and Sable, which was recently referenced by former writer Vince Russo.

In light of the recent episode of WWE RAW, Vince Russo expressed his unhappiness with the drastic decrease in the quality of the Monday night show. He brought up a segment that involved Sable, Kane and The Undertaker during an episode in 1998.

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, the former WWE writer recalled the segment.

"I’m watching a scene today, it’s the end of RAW, it’s 1998 and this is when Luna and Sable were in this feud. Last week Sable was handcuffed to the ring post and she got smeared with makeup and this week Sable wants to kill her. So we got this big pull apart between Sable and Luna. Dustin’s out there, Marc Mero is out there, huge pull apart. Freaking tremendous. So they finally pull them apart and Sable hurts her knee and Mero’s trying to get her up and he can’t get her up and she’s selling it good."

He continued:

"In the ring, it’s just her and Mero. What hits? Kane’s music. And the best thing in the world, here comes Kane and Paul Bearer and Mero powders, leaves Sable there and JR is selling this. And then high above the titantron, The Undertaker. And now we got Boogs, like seriously what freaking happened to that," Vince Russo said.

RAW received a lot of major stars during the 2023 WWE Draft

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns moving to SmackDown, the newly unveiled World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to the red brand. Along with a new belt, the brand also got a number of top stars.

First and foremost, RAW got two of the biggest stars in the industry, Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch. Additionally, the brand received Imperium (Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci), Matt Riddle, Drew McIntyre, The Miz, Shinsuke Nakamura and Johnny Gargano.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Johnny Gargano stays on RAW

Tamina Snuka moves to Smackdown

Nikki Cross stays on RAW

Dana Brooke stays on RAW

Angel Garza moves to RAW

Humberto Carrillo moves to RAW

Akira Tozawa stays on RAW

Piper Niven stays on RAW

Xia Lia… FINAL DRAFT PICKS OF THE 2023 DRAFT FROM RAW TALK:Johnny Gargano stays on RAWTamina Snuka moves to SmackdownNikki Cross stays on RAWDana Brooke stays on RAWAngel Garza moves to RAWHumberto Carrillo moves to RAWAkira Tozawa stays on RAWPiper Niven stays on RAWXia Lia… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FINAL DRAFT PICKS OF THE 2023 DRAFT FROM RAW TALK:Johnny Gargano stays on RAWTamina Snuka moves to SmackdownNikki Cross stays on RAWDana Brooke stays on RAWAngel Garza moves to RAWHumberto Carrillo moves to RAWAkira Tozawa stays on RAWPiper Niven stays on RAWXia Lia… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/xkD9EXl03N

Other major stars on the Monday Night show include Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio).

Some prominent names to move from NXT to RAW include JD McDonagh, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. A familiar face in the form of Apollo Crews was drafted back to WWE RAW as well.

If you use any quotes, please embed the video and give an h/t to Sportskeeda.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes