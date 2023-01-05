What happened backstage between Ric Flair and Sami Zayn on WWE's final SmackDown episode of 2022

WWE wrapped up 2022 with one of its most action-packed episodes as it featured Charlotte Flair's unpredictable title win over Ronda Rousey. Ric Flair was also present backstage on SmackDown, interacting with several members of the roster. He recently opened up about his hilarious chat with Sami Zayn.

As we'd reported earlier, The Nature Boy wasn't aware of Charlotte's planned return as he spent some time catching up with his friends in WWE, including Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Ric Flair also bumped into Sami Zayn in the locker room, and he began their conversation by addressing their "backstage heat." For those unaware, Flair hasn't always had positive things to say about Zayn, as he publicly once said "he was done" with the SmackDown star. At the time, Ric Flair felt that Zayn's act was too comical for The Bloodline and seemingly wasn't convinced by the former NXT Champion's work.

The Nature Boy, however, has changed his opinion about Sami Zayn as he finally understands the Honorary Uce's character.

As expected, Zayn was initially flustered by Flair's admission about the alleged issues between the two before realizing it was all just a joke.

Here's what Flair revealed about meeting Sami Zayn backstage last Friday:

"I looked at Sami Zayn; they were all in the same dressing room. I said, 'Brother, you've got heat with me!' He goes, 'Why? What did I do?' I said, 'I'm just kidding. I mean, your character!' (laughs). His character still gets to you!" [22:22 - 22:42]

I'm starting to appreciate it: Ric Flair on Sami Zayn's WWE gimmick

The narrative around The Bloodline would not have been as consistently compelling without Sami Zayn's inclusion. The 38-year-old star has been one of WWE's MVPs on SmackDown as fans are eagerly waiting for him to break away from Roman Reigns' faction and potentially feud with the Tribal Chief.

Zayn's association with The Bloodline was never expected to be a long-term angle, and Ric Flair was also not too keen on seeing the storyline last sometime back.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has now started enjoying Zayn's performances and also noted that the superstar adds much-needed entertainment value to the blue brand's programming.

Flair added:

"You know what's funny? I couldn't stand the character, but now I'm starting to appreciate it and watch it more. He does add a lot to it. I didn't like him; I think I've said it and even tweeted it. But he's added a lot of entertainment value to it. Good for him." [22:49 - 23:15]

How would you like to see WWE book Sami Zayn as he nears the end of his run with The Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section below.

