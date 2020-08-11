What happened after Randy Orton brutally attacked Ric Flair on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW ended with Randy Orton brutally attacking WWE Hall of Famer and his mentor, Ric Flair. Orton defeated Kevin Owens in a hard-hitting contest, and went on to berate Flair in a lengthy promo. Just when it seemed like things had calmed down between the two, Orton hit a low blow on Flair.

Orton then proceeded to deliver a devastating Punt on a fallen Flair. The ending to the show saw Drew McIntyre rush to the ring, as Orton bailed. Now, WWE Network's official Twitter handle has posted an exclusive clip, showing the aftermath of Orton's ruthless attack on Flair. The video shows medical personnel placing a semi-conscious Flair on a stretcher and taking him to the back, while McIntyre checked on him.

Randy Orton has brought back his ruthless persona once again

The year 2020 has been a wild ride for Randy Orton. The vicious heel that we saw back in 2009-10 is back again, and he is more dangerous than he has ever been. Orton brutalized his once best friend Edge, on the road to WrestleMania 36. He attacked Matt Hardy as well, and didn't flinch while delivering an RKO on eevn Beth Phoenix.

Flair was Orton's mentor when the two were a part of Evolution, back in 2003. Not many thought that Orton would stoop to such a level, even though he has shown that he isn't one to be trusted.