What did Michael Hayes tell The Bollywood Boyz backstage after a big WWE match in 2019? (Exclusive)

The Bollywood Boyz caught up with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta for an exclusive interview following the tag team's recent WWE release.

Gurv and Harv Sihra touched upon various topics, including their alliance with Jinder Mahal, the Modern Day Maharaja's new partners and their time in the 24/7 Championship picture.

The Bollywood Boyz won the 24/7 title on nine different occasions during an entertaining feud with R-Truth in 2019. The Indo-Canadian wrestlers even faced R-Truth for the 24/7 title at the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in December 2019.

As expected, the title traded hands multiple times during the chaotic handicap contest. During a recent Sportskeeda interview, Harv Sihra recalled what senior producer Michael 'P.S.' Hayes told him backstage after the two-on-one match at MSG.

Harv Shihra started by noting the various phases in a WWE Superstar's career and how the 24/7 title was also an excellent opportunity to expand on their comical characters.

"If you look at some of the greatest of all time, you take whatever it is, and you make the most of it, but also having a career in WWE is peaks and values sometimes, you know. One moment you are doing this, and the next moment, you're doing this. So you're just playing parts and playing characters. I'll mention this story; it's a great story with Michael Hayes," stated Harv.

The former 205 Live Superstar revealed that most wrestlers would not want to enter the MSG with the 24/7 Championship due to the light-hearted nature of the belt. However, every match at MSG is considered a big deal.

'Hey, take a moment!': Michael Hayes told the former WWE tag team after the MSG match

In honor of Demolition, the Singh Brothers finish off R-Truth with a modern-day Demolition Decapitation - and Samir Singh is the new 24/7 champion #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/SS9ZpDlepC — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

The MSG show in December 2019 was sold-out as expected, and Michael Hayes had some valuable feedback for the Bollywood Boyz after the match.

The WWE Hall of Famer told Harv that performing at MSG was a special occasion and that the star needed to 'take a moment' to soak in the atmosphere.

Even though the 24/7 strap was viewed as filler, it was still a WWE title that deserved to be treated well at Madison Square Garden. Many WWE Superstars don't even get a chance to perform at the MSG, let alone being a part of title showdowns.

Sunil Singh pins Samir for the title, before R-Truth restores order and regains the title he has made relevant #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/2mmG8iWaB6 — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 27, 2019

That night, Harv Sihra realized the importance of taking a step back to appreciate the little moments that are often ignored:

"I remember being at the Madison Square Garden," Harv Sihra recalled, "and like again, you don't go out wanting to be 24/7 champion, that's never something people want, but it's like, you know, 'an entertaining thing, it's a story.' And my brother and I had a two-on-one handicap match against R-Truth at Madison Square Garden. It was a sold-out, Christmas loop, and I didn't think much about it, and I remember coming back, and Michael Hayes was like, 'Hey, take a moment!' You are walking out of Madison Square Garden with a WWE title, and I never thought about it that way because it was, again, you know it's an entertaining segment, comedy segment, but he made me step back, take a moment, and realize, stuff like that you have to appreciate because in this business if you don't appreciate small things like that, you can drive yourself crazy."

The Bollywood Boyz are clearly focused on life after WWE as they patiently wait for their non-compete clauses to end. During their latest Sportskeeda interview, the talented duo also spoke about receiving help from Randy Orton, Shawn Michaels' advice and R-Truth's work.

