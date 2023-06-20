"What do they need him for?" - Former WWE star talks about 'cult leader' Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt made his WWE main roster debut in early July 2013, but he was not alone. Along with the strange backwoods cult leader were two giants, in the form of Erik Rowan and the late superstar Brodie Lee (fka Luke Harper).

Their run together as The Wyatt Family seemingly ended following the leader's feud with Chris Jericho in the summer of 2014. However, a year later, the trio reunited with a new member, Braun Strowman.

By 2021, all members of the villainous faction were no longer with WWE, as they were all released. However, Wyatt and Strowman returned to the company a year later.

During an interview with Heated Shenanigans, Erik Rowan discussed his time working with The Wyatt Family. Directing praise to Bray, the latter's former disciple, explained why he loved the faction:

"I think I loved the dynamic between having ... finally, you have this stable in this ... it was basically the start of this new era of everybody's a pure wrestler," Rowan said. "And then you have the Wyatts, who are these giants, and these giants that can move. And it's always the story of, 'How are you going to stop this monster?'"

He continued:

"And I loved that the cult leader in Windham [Bray Wyatt], I loved his dynamic with us because it's like, 'Well, why were these two guys following him when they could just snap him like a twig and go off on their own? What do they need him for?' I loved kind of the not knowing, and when it came time for matches, you had to beat these monsters to get to this other guy, to shut his mouth." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

WWE put a kibosh on the faction when Randy Orton destroyed them one by one in 2017, during The Legend Killer's feud with The Eater of Worlds. A year later, Bray Wyatt disappeared from television, only to resurface months after with a new gimmick altogether, as that of a television show host and his alter ego, The Fiend.

WWE reportedly wants Bray Wyatt back in time for SummerSlam

Bray Wyatt's stock has dropped drastically ever since he was sidelined during Road to WrestleMania 39 owing to an undisclosed physical issue.

Whether he picks up where he left off with Bobby Lashley or not, remains to be seen, but the latest reports have revealed that WWE wants him back for The Biggest Party Of The Summer. His last TV match was against LA Knight at Royal Rumble in January.

The three-time world champion turned 36 last month. It remains to be seen when Bray Wyatt will finally resurface on WWE TV.

