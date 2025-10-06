  • home icon
  What Paul Heyman told Seth Rollins before star's huge mistake on WWE SmackDown

What Paul Heyman told Seth Rollins before star's huge mistake on WWE SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Oct 06, 2025 01:21 GMT
Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman
Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion (Image credit: WWE.com)

Seth Rollins made a huge mistake on WWE SmackDown. However, Paul Heyman warned him before the mistake.

After feuding with CM Punk and AJ Lee, Seth Rollins' attention has turned to Cody Rhodes in recent weeks. These two men are set to do battle at Crown Jewel in Perth, Australia. Last week on SmackDown, Cody teamed with Randy Orton to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. During the match, Paul Heyman distracted the referee while Rollins appeared out of nowhere and hit Orton with The Stomp to help his stablemates get the win. Following the match, Heyman warned Rollins not to attack Cody, who was checking on Orton. However, Rollins didn't listen and went to attack Rhodes. However, the plan backfired as the American Nightmare hit the World Heavyweight Champion with a Cross Rhodes.

Now, a fan has posted a clip of the moment Paul Heyman warned Rollins not to attack the American Nightmare. The WWE Hall of Famer said:

"Whatever you're thinking, don't do it. Don't do it. Don't do it. He's in your head. Don't do this. Please don't do this. Don't do this. Don't do it. Don't."

Paul Heyman walked away from Seth Rollins after the latter disobeyed him

Paul Heyman has been The Oracle to Seth Rollins and The Vision for a few months now. However, the cracks between them are already starting to show. When Cody Rhodes hit the Cross Rhodes on Rollins on SmackDown, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed wanted to step in and help The Visionary. However, they were held back by Heyman.

After SmackDown went off the air, footage emerged that showed The Oracle walking away while Breakker and Reed went to help Rollins, indicating that he might already be fed up with Seth.

It will be interesting to see how much longer Paul Heyman will be able to tolerate Seth Rollins' behavior.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
