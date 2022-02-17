"I didn't even acknowledge his last email to me" - WWE Veteran reveals what has really happened to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo spoke at length about his final interaction with Vince McMahon and revealed what has happened to the WWE Chairman in this week's Legion of RAW.

Russo and McMahon recently shared emails, and the former WWE writer has covered the explosive exchange on his Patreon. Vince Russo admitted that he didn't respond to Vince McMahon's final email as he was surprised by his former boss' changed perception towards the business.

WWE recently reported more than $1 billion in revenue, and Vince Russo also commented on the company's historic financial milestone. Russo said WWE's "blind" business partners aren't getting the best returns on their investments, as he explained below:

"Chris, I wrapped up today, Vince vs. Vince on my Patreon, Pateron.com/RussoTWC, I wrapped it up with the last email exchange between Vince and I. I'll say this much, Chris, I let him go last, and I didn't even acknowledge his last email to me. Because Chris, here's what I think is going on, the fact that these blind business partners are making these mega-deals with them only to find out they are finishing up on the short end of the stick, Peacock's finishing up on the short end of the stick. Fox isn't getting the numbers they wanted. USA isn't getting the numbers they wanted. A lot of money was invested. WWE got the money, but now the partners have now fallen short of the goals," said Vince Russo. [16:20 - 17:19]

WWE has moved on from the era of pushing megastars like John Cena. The promotion now seems focussed on selling the brand and not individual performers.

The former writer said that WWE had no reason to change its approach despite the criticism towards its product as they continue to make a lot of money.

"I'm going to give you my theory. Bro, listen. We've got to give the WWE credit. We've got to back to the Triple H conversation with Ryback; there isn't going to be another John Cena. Nobody is going to be bigger than the WWE. You are going to buy the brand; you're going to buy the WWE. That's what they are selling and bro, give them credit because they have done exactly that. Nobody has been bigger than Cena, and they are selling the brand, but they are not selling the brand to viewers; they are selling the brand to business partners. So, if that was the game plan, bro, then the game plan is working," Russo stated. [15:32 - 16:19]

I think he (Vince McMahon) thinks the product is fine: Vince Russo

WWE often gets called out for its inconsistent booking decisions, but that has visibly had no impact on the company's earnings. Vince Russo said the enormous financial gains had misled Vince McMahon into believing he offered a fine wrestling product for the masses.

Russo added that people who tune into his "Vince vs. Vince" special would realize how the 76-year-old WWE CEO was convinced that his organization had no prevalent problems.

The former WCW Champion highlighted that people are still spending their time and money towards WWE, which has clearly influenced Vince McMahon's judgment of his wrestling shows.

"But I'm telling you, bro, I think Vince has convinced themselves that because this is the first time the company has ever made a billion dollars, bro, I think he thinks the product is fine. I think when people tune in to watch Vince vs. Vince, I read his emails, bro. I think people will see he actually believes the product is fine. The product is fine. If you're still watching the product and you're still investing your time, then the product is fine. Honestly, Chris, I think he is looking at the money, and to him, that is somehow translating into the product is okay," concluded the former WWE head writer. [17:20 - 18:23]

WWE's monumental financial year in 2021 might have just papered over the cracks as Vince McMahon thinks the promotion is free of any creative struggles.

While using the quotes from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Pratik Singh