What are Solo Sikoa and The Usos like in real life? WWE legend Rikishi explains (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently revealed how his sons Solo Sikoa and The Usos behave differently in real life.

In recent weeks, Sikoa has remained silent while Roman Reigns and The Usos hash out their differences on the microphone. The Bloodline storyline has also allowed The Usos to shine as individuals, with Jey usually acting more aggressively than his twin Jimmy.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rikishi shared the advice he gave The Usos earlier in their careers:

"Just to be careful out there. Go out there and perform. Do what you were taught and be safe and stay professional. Win the crowd. Get out there and do what you trained for." [1:40 – 1:53]

According to Rikishi, Sikoa's on-screen act is an extension of his real-life personality. The WWE legend also revealed that Jimmy is more relaxed than Jey outside the ring:

"One is pretty laid back, I'd say Jimmy's laid back," Rikishi said. "I'd say Jey is kinda the one that's in your face. And Solo is kinda like just what he is today. Silent. Silent killer!" [1:56 – 2:12]

Watch the video above to hear more from Rikishi about the possibility that he could return as part of The Bloodline story. He also discussed his KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy in Los Angeles, California.

Rikishi on Solo Sikoa using Umaga's former WWE finisher

The 57-year-old expressed his pride at seeing Solo Sikoa adopt the Samoan Spike, a move previously used by his late brother Umaga.

Despite the family's issues on WWE programming lately, the former Intercontinental Champion offered words of praise for The Bloodline's leader Roman Reigns:

"I'm very proud," Rikishi said when asked about Solo Sikoa using the Samoan Spike. "Whether he took the Spike or not, I'm proud of all three of them, including Roman Reigns, to be able to be out there representing the family today." [2:17 – 2:29]

Rikishi also addressed whether he "acknowledges" Reigns following The Bloodline's recent implosion.

What are your thoughts on Solo Sikoa and The Usos' current WWE roles? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes