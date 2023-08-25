When Bray Wyatt went out of his way to make a young fan's day: Remembering the WWE star's real-life self

The pro-wrestling world is mourning Bray Wyatt, who tragically passed away at age 36. Shocked and saddened by his untimely demise, several fans shared unseen moments of the former world champion going out of his way to greet fans, especially young kids.

Bray often experimented with dark, supernatural gimmicks, which produced brilliant characters such as the Eater of Worlds, The Fiend, and Uncle Howdy (played by his brother Bo Dallas). However, in real life, he was widely regarded as a warm person with an infectious laugh and had a special connection with young fans.

Among the several snippets of Bray Wyatt's interactions with fans shared on social media, one video managed to pull the heartstrings of the entire WWE Universe. A fan posted a clip of their child standing near the barricade in a deserted area before a show.

They were standing alone when Bray Wyatt came out and walked up to the fan to greet him with a handshake. The young kid was exhilarated upon meeting his favorite superstar, but that was not all.

Bray removed the barricade and walked a long way to greet the young fan's father and his friend, shaking their hands and sparing a few minutes for a brief conversation. He wished them the best before leaving but addressed the fans by their names, making an unforgettable memory for the group.

Here's the full video of Bray Wyatt's wholesome interaction with a young WWE fan:

Others in the WWE Universe were moved to tears after Bray's dedication to his fans. Several noted that wrestling would miss someone like him, who played the scariest characters on television but was equally positive in real life.

Bray Wyatt's last moment with fans on WWE SmackDown

Bray's final televised in-ring appearance in WWE dates back to the February 17th edition of SmackDown. The former world champion arrived on the show alongside Uncle Howdy, and the duo attacked Hit Row on the blue brand. The segment ended with 'Thank you Bray' chants, which poetically remains the final interaction between fans and him on television.

The cause of Bray's death was revealed in a report by Fightful that states he suffered from COVID earlier this year, which "exacerbated his heart issues." Fans expect a massive tribute show dedicated to celebrating Bray's creative genius and impact on wrestling at WWE SmackDown this week.

Thus, the upcoming episode would be emotional, where one or more superstars, including Roman Reigns, could break characters to acknowledge Bray Wyatt's life and career.

