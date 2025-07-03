"When the cameras are off" - Karrion Kross finally addresses John Cena's heel turn; reveals WWE Champion's "true self"

Reigning Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is a few months away from the end of his legendary in-ring career. His ongoing Farewell Tour will come to an end in December 2025. What has stood out so far is that The Cenation Leader became a record-breaking 17-time World Champion at WrestleMania 41 after turning heel at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Toronto this past March.

Ad

As his heel turn continues, The Unseen 17 continues to defend his title successfully, heading into a rematch against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross recently addressed the WWE legend's heel turn during an interview with Foundation Radio, claiming that he saw it coming.

The RAW Superstar also took a shot at Cena, saying that the 48-year-old revealed his ''true self.''

"Everything that people are watching now [related to John Cena], I saw it coming. It's so funny that you pointed that video out. I saw this coming miles away. That's what people are really like. We can see people. We can see what they are actually like when the cameras [are] off. I am just glad that John Cena is being his true self. I don't necessarily have anything to say directly to him; I am actually glad he has the honesty, unlike Sami Zayn, to just be who he actually is," Kross said. [From 6:00 to 7:00]

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

John Cena says he won't return to the squared circle after his Farewell Tour ends

Cena is getting closer to the end of his Farewell Tour, and it will be interesting to see if he retires as Undisputed WWE Champion.

The Cenation Leader recently spoke on the UK's This Morning show and opened up about his decision to retire from in-ring duties. The 17-time World Champion said that he will step away from the squared circle after the culmination of his Retirement Tour.

Ad

He said:

"I promised the audience when I felt I lost a step, it was time to step away. The company has so many stars. They’re in great hands... No WWE superstars ever really retired. So this is for sure the end for me. My last match is in the middle of December," Cena said.

Ad

Cena's next appearance in WWE will be on the July 18 edition of SmackDown, two weeks before his title match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More