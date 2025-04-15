When John Cena's 17th title reign could end, according to WWE legend Kurt Angle (Exclusive)

John Cena will attempt to win a record-breaking 17th world title when he challenges Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. In an exclusive interview, Kurt Angle predicted how his former in-ring rival could win and lose the gold.

Since 2017, Cena has held the record of 16 world title reigns alongside two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. If he beats Rhodes on April 20, the 47-year-old will surpass Flair's long-standing tally to become the outright record holder.

Angle told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that he heard a rumor that Cena's final WWE show could be called Ruthless Aggression. According to the Olympic gold medallist, his legendary opponent should capture his 17th world title as a bad guy before losing as a babyface in his last match.

"It [title win] all depends on when they wanna turn him babyface," Angle said. "I think it's too early to turn him face right now, but they might end up doing it. Cena could end up winning the title and earning it, and not having to cheat. I don't know what's gonna go on at that point in time, but I think he's gonna continue to be a heel and I think he should have a heel run as the champion, and then eventually give it up at Ruthless Aggression. But I think somewhere along the line they need to turn him babyface." [4:38 – 5:10]

Watch the video above to hear Kurt Angle's take on why John Cena is destined to become a babyface even though he only recently underwent a character change.

Why John Cena turned heel

On March 1, John Cena became a bad guy for the first time in two decades after attacking Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. He also unexpectedly joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

Since then, Cena has made it clear that the fans' "toxic" behavior forced him to turn to the dark side.

On the March 17 episode of RAW, the Hollywood star accused the audience of bullying him and described his relationship with them as "abusive." He also vowed to "ruin wrestling" by leaving WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

