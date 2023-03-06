When Roxanne Perez admitted to having real-life crush on 8-time WWE Champion

Growing up, Roxanne Perez was a WWE fan. The 21-year-old started her wrestling training when she was just 13. About three years later, Roxanne joined Booker T's promotion, Reality of Wrestling. Roxanne's dream came true in March last year when she signed a developmental contract with WWE.

Nearly three years before she became a superstar, Roxanne took to Twitter to disclose that she fell in love with wrestling after watching The Rock. The Texas native also confessed that she had a crush on The Brahma Bull.

"Flipping through the channels and found my childhood crush @TheRock cutting a promo on RAW. Fell in LOVE with wrestling that day," she wrote.

Roxanne is currently an active competitor on NXT. She is now the NXT Women's Championship.

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T helped Roxanne Perez become NXT Women's Champion

Since joining NXT last year, Roxanne Perez has been one of the fastest-rising stars on the brand. Last December, she defeated Mandy Rose to capture the NXT Women's Championship.

In an interview with Booker T on NXT, Perez disclosed how a piece of advice from him helped her become champion.

"I remember a conversation that we had when I was gonna have my tryout. And I remember something that you said. You told me, 'you need to bet on yourself. You need to bank on your self.' And those are the words that went through my head when Mandy attacked me from behind. I didn't wanna wait till New Year's Evil. I wanted to bet on myself that night and that's exactly what I did, and everything worked up," she said.

