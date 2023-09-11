When The Rock praised Bray Wyatt in front of 100,000 WWE fans

The Rock praised Bray Wyatt in front of the WWE Universe at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

Bray Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at just 36 years old. He leaves behind a family and an immeasurable amount of fans who enjoyed his work as a WWE Superstar.

Earlier today, Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, sent a heartfelt message to The Rock thanking him for his support following her brother's untimely passing. She noted that The Great One has been making sure the Rotunda family homes are packed with groceries as they deal with this difficult time.

The Rock was always a fan of Bray Wyatt and noted his ability during a promo at WrestleMania 32. The Brahma Bull then paused as the crowd started to cheer for Bray Wyatt. After the promo, The People's Champion defeated Erick Rowan in an impromptu match.

"The Rock's had his eye on you ever since you came into the WWE because here is why. You've got it all. You've got the ability, you've got the charisma, you hear that?" he said.

Erick Rowan sends message to The Rock following WWE WrestleMania 32

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan delivered a message to The Rock after getting squashed by him at WrestleMania 32.

Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan are now the only living members of the Wyatt Family faction. Brodie Lee, formerly known as Luke Harper, tragically passed away at the end of 2020. Both Rowan and Strowman were in attendance for WWE's tribute to Wyatt on the August 25th edition of the red brand.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2021, Rowan noted that he would rather have lost to The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment than sit in catering during WrestleMania 32.

"Nice guy," said Rowan. "I wish his movie he was doing would have let him take a shot (laughs). But, you know, it was a good spot to be in because if I wasn't doing that, I'd be in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal or catering. Thanks!"

Bray Wyatt's life was cut tragically short, but his legacy as a WWE Superstar will live on forever. Not only did he establish a connection with wrestling fans, but his peers have had nothing but kind words to say about him following his passing.

Which iteration of Bray Wyatt was your favorite in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.