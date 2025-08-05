When WWE Will Bring Back Gunther Explained by Veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther was missing from this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Ring General lost the championship to CM Punk at SummerSlam, and it seems he'll be taking some time off following this loss.
Just before the event began, it was reported that Gunther had been dealing with an injured nose. During his match against Punk, the Austrian had his nose busted open, and last night on RAW, Michael Cole confirmed that the former world champion would be out of action indefinitely. Following this, wrestling veteran Vince Russo spoke about when The Ring General could return to weekly programming.
Speaking on Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo slammed WWE for taking Gunther off television. He said now that the Austrian is on the shelf, the promotion will bring him back when it needs a ''pop'' from the crowd.
"Gunther is going to be on the shelf. 'So now we'll put Gunther back when we need a pop. When we need a pop, guys, put him, put him in the pop box. Put Gunther in the pop box. Two months from now, we need a pop. We got Gunther in the pop box,'" Russo said. [30:00 onwards]
The Ring General has been a champion for most of his time in WWE. He is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in the promotion's history and is also a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. He's one of the biggest names in the company and is sure to be involved in a blockbuster feud once he returns to television.
