"Where's Sami?", "Tonight will be epic" - WWE Universe torn ahead of Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes confrontation on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are set to meet face-to-face on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes returned to the company at last year's WrestleMania and immediately connected with the WWE Universe. His momentum was halted when he suffered a torn pectoral muscle ahead of WWE Hell in a Cell 2022.

The American Nightmare quickly picked up right where he left off with a much-anticipated return, winning the Men's Royal Rumble match. He will attempt to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

The champion and challenger are scheduled to meet face-to-face for the first time tonight on WWE SmackDown. Cody has already traded words with The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, but it is time to confront the champion.

Ahead of tonight's massive edition of SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania, most fans are excited about the promo. Meanwhile, others still wish Sami Zayn was a part of the main event storyline.

Sami Zayn will battle Solo Sikoa on tonight's WWE SmackDown

Sami Zayn will be in action tonight against The Enforcer of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.

Zayn was recently the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline but his relationship with the group fell apart at Royal Rumble 2023. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens, and The Bloodline brutally beat The Prizefighter down after the match.

Sami Zayn refused to participate in the post-match attack and elected to bash Roman Reigns over the back with a steel chair instead. Unfortunately, The Great Liberator came up short at the Elimination Chamber event and is currently not booked for a match at WrestleMania 39.

Solo Sikoa took to Twitter to deliver a warning to Sami before their match tonight. The 29-year-old stated that Zayn should have stayed in line and will feel the repercussions of his actions tonight on SmackDown:

"You should of stayed in line. Now tonight you'll get dealt with by me," tweeted Solo Sikoa.

Sami Zayn recently tried to recruit Kevin Owens to help him take down The Bloodline but KO refused. It will be fascinating to see if The Great Liberator can get his old friend back on his side on the road to WrestleMania.

