"Where was the tribute the last few years?" – How ex-WWE star would continue Rey Mysterio beef if he was legitimately mad (Exclusive)

Chavo Guerrero has explained how a feud between himself and Rey Mysterio might look if he had genuine issues with the WWE Hall of Famer.

The former WWE Superstar recently said in a Captain's Corner virtual signing that Mysterio only pays homage to Eddie Guerrero to benefit himself. After receiving backlash online, Chavo clarified that he was only joking around by playing a heel character.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, the 52-year-old said he would question Mysterio's sporadic Eddie references if the feud was real:

"Hey, thank you for keeping Eddie's name alive," Chavo stated. "Eddie, his name was gonna be alive no matter what, just that was what it was, so let's go back into heel mode. It's very easy for me to say, 'Well, wait a minute, Rey. Yes, after Eddie passed, we were all doing tributes. Where was the tribute the last few years? Or the last 10 years, really? You kinda stopped doing it, and now all of a sudden when you need it with Dominik's angle, you start doing the tributes again. Hmm.'" [8:29 – 8:59]

Watch the video above to hear more from Chavo Guerrero about Eddie Guerrero's friendship with Chris Benoit and Rey Mysterio.

Chavo Guerrero has no problem with Rey Mysterio

Many wrestling fans were outraged when Chavo Guerrero criticized Rey Mysterio, particularly after he continued the in-character criticism on Twitter.

Chavo Guerrero jr. @mexwarrior This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it. This is how a heel should tweet. Hook, line & sinker….I still got it.

The former AEW personality added that while he can easily begin feuds online, he has no intention of wrestling permanently again:

"See how it's very easy to jump back and forth?" Chavo said. "I could seriously be a heel and go back and forth. I don't care. I'm like, Rey, hey, awesome, super happy that you're still going, you're still kicking it. I don't wanna be out there wrestling full-time right now. Heck no." [9:00 – 9:16]

Chavo Guerrero also explained what happened when he and Rey Mysterio exchanged text messages about the recent controversy.

Were you upset initially when you saw Chavo Guerrero's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Could another wrestler patch things up with Triple H like CM Punk did? Details here. Check it out

Poll : 0 votes