'Who?' - 50-year-old star asked about CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, responds in a joking way

A WWE veteran had an amusing response to being asked about CM Punk's epic return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The veteran in mention is Scotty 2 Hotty.

Punk's return at the premium live event took the WWE Universe by storm, and many fans are still in disbelief that the unthinkable has finally happened. Punk had made it clear nine years ago, during the infamous Art Of Wrestling interview, that he would never work with WWE again.

Now that CM Punk is back in WWE, a long list of wrestling personalities have commented on the same over the past seven days. When Inside The Ropes told WWE veteran Scotty 2 Hotty that they had a question about Punk, he replied with an amusing 'Who?' before laughing it off. He then gave a detailed answer on Punk's return to WWE. Check it out below:

"I think it's awesome. I think it's awesome just because it's created interest, right? Everybody's talking about it. It's led to what's making everything hot again, you know? And that's kind of like when you had Nitro, and you had Lex Luger showing up on Monday Nitro when you didn't know he was going to be there, and then you know Hall and Nash showed up. It's recreated an interest that in a time where, when, it's hard to recreate a surprise, a genuine surprise like it's happening... you know what I mean? So I think it's awesome." [0:22-0:59]

Is CM Punk looking to feud with Dominik Mysterio?

Shortly after making his WWE return, Punk took to his Instagram stories to post an interesting throwback photo. He shared a still from the time he cut a ruthless promo on the Mysterio family.

With the picture, Punk hinted at feuding with Dominik Mysterio somewhere down the line. Dominik later responded to Punk's story by insulting him in his own story.

