"Why aren’t you using him?"- 58-year-old veteran's booking on WWE RAW made no sense, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was befuddled with Paul Heyman's booking on RAW last night.

The Bloodline's Wiseman has not been involved much in the feud between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns this year, with The Rock taking all the headlines. The 58-year-old was present on WWE RAW this past Monday but only appeared briefly as he was shown talking to Drew McIntyre backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo expressed his frustration with the lack of use of Paul Heyman on TV programming.

"You see that’s another thing, man. If you got Heyman there, why aren’t you using him? I mean my god, it’s like gee guys, come on, you can’t come up with something creative for Heyman?" [1:05:36 onwards]

Paul Heyman likely convinced Drew McIntyre to work with them as the Scottish Warrior attacked Seth Rollins on WWE RAW, leaving Cody Rhodes alone against The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. The Brahma Bull laid out the American Nightmare with a brutal attack, leaving him bloodied to end the show.

The two men will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle on Night One of WrestleMania XL, where they will collide in a tag team match.

