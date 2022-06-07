Why Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW caused a lot of confusion following rumors of surgery

Cody Rhodes opened the RAW after Hell in a Cell, getting a well-deserved reception from the audience. Rumors emerged, first from Fightful and then from F4WOnline, saying The American Nightmare is to undergo surgery for his torn pectoral muscle this Thursday. Hence his RAW promo caused a lot of confusion.

Cody suffered a torn pectoral muscle while lifting weights before Hell in a Cell. While he was given the option of sitting out, Cody insisted on competing. It got reported that his injury couldn't have gotten worse. On the latest episode of RAW, Cody was taken out by Seth Rollins, presumably to write him off WWE TV. Due to the surgery, Rhodes is expected to be out for the rest of 2022.

It's why his promo on RAW caused a lot of confusion. Cody said him going after the Money in the Bank briefcase was his next step towards the WWE World Title. Soon, Rollins appeared to take Cody out. Interestingly, WWE teased Rhodes competing in the ladder match even though he won't recover by then.

Could Cody Rhodes return in 2022?

It'll be interesting to see how WWE handles Cody Rhodes upon his return. Former WWE Doctor David Chao appeared on Busted Open Radio and said six months is a realistic period for Cody's return. He said a return in three months is possible if WWE is careful with how they handle him:

"By four months, I think it's realistic he could do some wrestling and maybe even three months a little bit of careful scripted stuff"

If Rhodes is out for the rest of 2022, he'll be an instant favorite to return and win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

