"Why do you keep coming back?" - Goldberg under fire by 21-time WWE champion for controversial comments after Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg had his retirement match this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. He lost the opportunity to claim the World Heavyweight Championship after his defeat to Gunther.

Earlier in the week, the WWE legend had some things to say about his farewell match and called out the creative team for the way they handled his final appearance and the way they scheduled the match.

Goldberg got backlash for his comments, and one of those who criticized him was former WWE star Stevie Richards, who won the Hardcore Championship 21 times during his time with the company (WWF/WWE).

Richards took a shot at the former champion during the latest episode of his The Stevie Richards Show and wondered why Goldberg continued to work with WWE since the company didn't build up the match the way the former wanted.

"So, you had three matches and you're kind of saying everything around it. outside of you was what was wrong with. the match. So, what's the problem here? What's the consistent problem in three of these matches? Yeah, you could say the booking or it is one of those things. Um, fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Now, fool me a third time, who are you going to shame? If WWE is never going to do right by you, Goldberg, why do you keep coming back to go and let them creatively book it completely wrong?" Richards said. [From 0:34 to 1:31]

The WWE legend, meanwhile, recently told Ariel Helwani on his show that he was going to wait two weeks before revealing more details about working with WWE for his retirement match.

Stevie Richards praises Gunther and Goldberg for their match at SNME

Even though he initially called out the WWE legend for what he said about the company, he then praised him and Gunther for the title match they had at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"But this was a really, really good match. And dare I say it, this could have been a pay-per-view quality match between these guys. That’s what I’m saying. It kind of stood out that Gunther’s not in the greatest shape because Goldberg looked really good," Richards said. [H/T: eWrestlingnews]

With that in mind, it remains to be seen what the legendary wrestler will say in the next two weeks regarding his retirement match in WWE.

