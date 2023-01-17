"Why not keep a surprise" - Twitter furious with WWE after announcing Cody Rhodes' return date

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes' return was announced for the upcoming Royal Rumble Match.

After weeks of vignettes, WWE finally confirmed that The American Nightmare would join 29 other superstars in the Rumble at Alamodome.

However, a large portion of the WWE Universe isn't happy with the promotion ruining Rhodes' return and feels that it should've been kept a secret for the Royal Rumble.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their honest opinion on WWE announcing the 37-year-old star's comeback.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Rhodes' last WWE match was at last year's Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event when he defeated Seth Rollins for the third time in a row. The former AEW star won the match with a torn pectoral muscle.

With a potential Royal Rumble win, Rhodes could shift his focus to the prestigious WWE or Universal Championship. He is yet to win a world title in the company, but that could potentially change in 2023.

Bully Ray recently provided his take on Cody Rhodes' upcoming return

Bully Ray is hyped up about Cody Rhodes' return. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, he discussed the video packages WWE has used for The American Nightmare's comeback.

Ray mentioned that Rhodes' return is the type of storyline that would get fans invested in the business. He said:

"These packages that they're doing on Cody have me excited for his return. I tweeted last night, 'We are in the storytelling business.' Those words come directly from Vince McMahon, and the Cody story should generate big business. I ended the word business with two dollar signs because this should generate money. This is the kind of story people pay to see."

The only thing that now remains to be seen is if Cody Rhodes can end up winning the entire Royal Rumble Match and potentially challenge for a world championship at WrestleMania 39.

